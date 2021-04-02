Marriage records a click away and free in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Marriage records are now easier to access and can be printed free in Mahoning County.
Due to the new federally compliant driver’s license requirements as well as employer required verification of marriage, Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr., announced Friday that those records, including marriage licenses, can now be electronically accessed and printed out at home by users of the online system.
Case information in the court can also be accessed online.
For anyone who was married prior to June 1, 1999, the court has added a new option for those individuals to obtain a copy of their marriage license. Several libraries in the area have been deputized to provide certified copies of marriage records.
There are now five options available to obtain a copy of your marriage license if your marriage license was issued in Mahoning County:
- Free Electronic Certified Copy by visiting: https://prbapp.mahoningcountyoh.gov
- Order and Pay for a Certified Copy online
- Mail your request to the Mahoning County Probate Court, Attn: Marriage License Dept., 120 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44503
- Visit the Mahoning County Probate Court, 120 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44503 and purchasing your marriage record in person
- Visit one of three public libraries (Main Youngstown branch, Brownlee Woods and Struthers branches) and obtaining your certified copy.