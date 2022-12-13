YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeast 8 Conference features a pair of matchups among the top four teams in league play, thus far.

Last year, Struthers and Girard split their two meetings. This year, Girard has won their last three outings since dropping the opener to Ursuline. In each of their past two contests, the Indians have slipped by the opposition by a single point (against Niles and Cardinal Mooney). Struthers has rebounded from their opening loss in Warren, 69-63, to the Harding Raiders. Nick DelGratta is tied for the league lead in scoring (Jefferson’s Joe DeGeorge) by averaging 26 points per game.

Struthers shared last year’s league championship with Jefferson. The Falcons played their first game of the season last week in a 79-77 overtime loss to Madison. Jefferson, coached by Rob Pisano, registered their first win of the year on Friday by topping Hubbard – 70-40. Joe DeGeorge, Anthony Covetta and Grant Hitchcock have delivered the Falcons 79% of their scoring so far (116 of 147).

Poland has faced one of the tougher schedules in the conference to date as they’ve had setbacks in a pair of games (against Howland and Fitch) by a combined 8 points. Luke Generalovich has averaged 10 points over his last four games.

Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Girard – 1-0 (3-1)

Struthers – 1-0 (2-1)

Jefferson – 1-0 (1-1)

Poland – 1-0 (2-3)

Niles – 0-1 (2-2)

Lakeview – 0-1 (1-4)

South Range – 0-1 (0-3)

Hubbard – 0-1 (0-4)

Tonight’s Schedule

Struthers at Girard

Poland at Jefferson

Hubbard at Lakeview

South Range at Niles

Friday’s Schedule

Poland at Hubbard

Jefferson at Lakeview

Struthers at Niles

Girard at South Range