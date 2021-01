Wednesday night, Huntington Bank Community Alley will be lit to honor the country's first female Vice President

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday night, the JAC Management Group will be lighting Huntington Bank Community Alley for the inauguration.

It will be lit pink and green specifically in honor of the country’s first female Vice President.

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which has a graduated chapter and YSU chapter in Youngstown. It has a history of over 71 years in the Mahoning Valley.