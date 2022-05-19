BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Market Street was closed for nearly 24 hours after a police chase that resulted in a crash.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The street reopened around midnight Thursday.

According to Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, an officer was on patrol on Market Street near Shields Road when he saw an erratic driver in a GMC Sierra crew cab truck traveling southbound. The officer tried to pull the driver over after he went through a red light, but said the driver wouldn’t stop.

Werth says the driver then possibly struck a utility pole at Market Street near Erskine Avenue and continued southbound on Market at over 60 miles per hour.

The driver then crashed into a pole on the east side of Market Street near Akron Children’s Hospital. The pole split at the base and moved seven feet but remained standing.

The crash resulted in downed power lines across Market Street and the truck rolled off the roadway.

Police say the driver was found unconscious and was taken to Mercy Health Boardman and then flown to the Youngstown trauma center.

According to First Energy, about 6,000 people were without power during the early morning hours. Most of the power has been restored.

FirstEnergy is going to bring a new pole, take out the old one and reconnect the lines.