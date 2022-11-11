LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Every Veteran’s Day, Liberty High School hosts an assembly to honor veterans.

The assembly welcomed veterans from the community. The 7th through 12th graders and elementary students prepared special presentations to honor them.

United States Marine Corps. Staff Sergent Derick Young was this year’s guest speaker. He spoke about the impact veterans have made. He explained the importance of understanding the cost of our freedom and privileges. Young says veterans and service members work for the greater good of the nation.

“The things that we have to do as veterans or that we have done in our service is both a blessing and a curse. I hope that people appreciate the sacrifices that other veterans have made,” he said.

Liberty Local Schools superintendent Andy Tomelleo said hosting the assembly is a small debt to repay for what veterans have done for the country.