Marijuana grow uncovered during overdose call in Wilmington Twp.

Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a small marijuana grow while investigating an overdose

WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a small marijuana grow in Wilmington Township while investigating an overdose.

Troopers were called about 7 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 900 block of Phillips School Road where they found a man overdosing on suspected narcotics.

Troopers said they saw drugs in plain sight and other paraphernalia.

A search of the house revealed a small marijuana grow on the second floor.

Drugs, money, marijuana plants, and growing equipment were seized.

Troopers say the case is “indicative of selling and distributing marijuana.”

The overdose victim was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment.

Charges in the case are pending.