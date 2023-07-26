NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles McKinley High School Red Dragon Marching Band is finding ways to stay cool as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Even in the heat, the show must go on.

“The heat is no match for us,” said Emily Macik, a Niles senior.

With even higher temperatures expected Friday, it’s making this year’s band camp at Bo Rein Stadium a hot one.

“Got a little bit worried because I know most of us like to wear darker clothing, including me,” said senior Shawn McMahon.

“I thought it was really crazy and I thought we wouldn’t survive. But with the band moms having us have towels and popsicles, and having this water and sprinklers, really helps,” Macik said.

More than 100 students make up this year’s Niles McKinley High School Red Dragon marching band, and they’re all putting in a lot of work practicing the music and choreography.

“Honestly, they are resilient. I mean, we’re dealing with all this heat every single day,” said Gabriella Sandy, marching band assistant director.

“People always think we’re not working that hard, as hard as, like, the football team or whatever, but it is — it gets really hot, and everyone’s sweating,” said senior Avah Rodgers.

Band leaders are making sure the kids get plenty of breaks to stay hydrated since being out on the turf is even hotter than the temperature.

“It’s maybe 10 to 13 degrees hotter in the sun, so we really have to be diligent in taking water breaks,” Sandy said.

In addition to frequent breaks, misters by the concession stand also help keep the kids cool while they prepare for this season’s home opener on Aug. 17.