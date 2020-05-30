‘March For Justice’ plans Sunday march and rally in Youngstown

The march will start at the corner of Wick Avenue and Wood Street at 11:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past will be hosting a ‘March For Justice’ on Sunday.

The march and rally will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The march will start at the corner of Wick Avenue and Wood Street with the rally to follow at the Mahoning County Court House.

The Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past says it’s a call for a peaceful assembly to draw clear attention to and demand action for the ongoing violence, growing police brutality and the deadly problem of racial injustice in the United States.

