HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Not that you need an excuse to celebrate man’s best friend, but today is the day to do just that. March 23 is National Puppy Day.

It’s a day set aside for pet parents to honor their fur babies.

We stopped by the Trumbull County Dog Kennel where the pups there received a string cheese treat.

Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks says rescue dogs make the best companions.

“Dogs really, really, you know, are helpful, you know, even mental people with mental issues. Just support dogs, just to have them by your side petting and, you know, whatever, but dogs really are supportive animals,” Parks said. “It’s spring and summertime coming around, you know, a lot of people are looking for puppies and dogs. Just get out, go to your pound or rescues.”

If you’re interested in adopting a dog from the kennel, applications can be found on the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s website.