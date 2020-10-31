Many Valley parents want to bring ‘normal’ back by letting their kids trick or treat

Some public health officials have been advising parents to find alternatives to trick or treating this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some public health officials have been advising parents to find alternatives to trick or treating this year. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, are parents still willing to take their kids out tomorrow?

Katie Wilson is a mom. She says her kids will trick or treat.

“Mainly, because they have been home since March. They’ve not left. Being that it is outside, I’m OK with it,” she said.

Many parents agree with Wilson. They want to give their kids some sense of normalcy.

“Just give them the feel of the holiday. It’s Halloween and I don’t want them to feel like that is taken from them as well,” said parent Nicki Thomas.

Plus, with many school districts going back to remote learning, Halloween can give kids the chance to see classmates in person.

“It’s Halloween, and I just don’t see a reason not to let him go. He can wear a mask and social distance as much as he can,” said parent Sarah Tessean. “I can’t live like this forever. We have to get back on getting these kids socialized and being out with other kids.”

And as a parent, this year’s Halloween may be extra special.

“Even if it’s just for one day, trick or treating, it just gives me a feeling that reality is going to come back very soon,” Thomas said.

For the kids, it’s all about what’s in their bags.

“Because Halloween is probably one of the best holidays because you get free candy,” said trick or treater Thomas Wilson.