Many Mahoning County roads still snow, ice-covered on Wednesday

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said crews will add calcium chloride and beet juice to their salt to help break up the ice

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – For the second day in a row, many Valley school districts canceled their classes due the ice and snow that fell earlier this week.

Many roads across the area — especially those outside the city — were still snow- and ice-covered, despite plenty of sunshine.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said crews will add calcium chloride and beet juice to their salt to help break up the ice at lower temperatures. But, he said, even that will only do so much.

“Again, this morning, when I was coming in, it was one degree Fahrenheit, so when you get that cold, there’s not many treatments that are gonna really work at melting the ice,” he said.

Ginnetti said when the temperatures get into the single-digits — as they did Wednesday morning — crews can only add sand and other materials to help give drivers more traction.