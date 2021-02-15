Many head to Mill Creek Park for tons of fun in the snow

Many people were out at Mill Creek Park looking for fun in the snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – When you go over to the sledding hill at Mill Creek Park, you never know what you’re going to see.

There were a bunch of families going down the hill Monday. The kids were off school, and some of the adults had the day off, too.

The Palmer family just moved here from Jacksonville, Florida. This was their third time sledding, and they were picking it up fast.

“We’re not really used to sledding. We’re from the South. We moved up here, and I like to go fast and take the kids out and have a good time. The kids seem to really like it. It’s just new to us,” Richard Palmer said. “The way I see it, there are just as many awful cold days as there are awful hot days, so it’s six to one- half a dozen to the other.”

Palmer said if he was in Florida right now, he’d be fishing. But he says he’s not into ice fishing, so that’s not going to happen.

Levi Mauser is visiting from North Carolina. He just used his coat to slide down the hill, face first and fly like Superman – going as fast as a speeding bullet.

“I don’t put my boots on the snow, it slows me down. I belly boggan down,” Mauser said. “I just started doing it. I thought it would be a great idea, and I think it is.”

Mauser said belly-bogging is more fun than riding down the hill on a piece of plastic or wooden toboggan because you get more snow in your face while you’re doing it.

Another corner of Mill Creek Park was being used by a dozen Ursuline students. They were playing football in the snow.

Some of them play on the football team and set up this game through a group chat. Many were wearing NFL jerseys. This was their chance to play like the pros, in conditions that they sometimes encounter during the playoffs.

“The difficulty of the temperature and the snow and ice. It’s just fun when you’re sliding around, and you can make better catches and dive for the ball. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Hayden Dorion.

They had a dozen players to start the game, and played as long as they could stay warm.