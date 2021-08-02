Manufacturing company holding drive-thru job fairs to hire workers

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A manufacturing company in Mahoning County is looking to hire more workers during drive-thru job fairs.

TTM Technologies is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. The company is also a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency, and microwave components and assemblies.

It’s hosting two drive-thru job fairs this week — Wednesday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Entry-level starting wage for production is $14 an hour with benefits.

Experience is not necessary for entry-level positions — you’ll get paid, on-the-job training.

Jobs will be on Monday through Friday schedules with the opportunity for overtime. All shifts are available.

Bring your resume and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

Both job fairs will be held at TTM Technologies’ facility at 12080 DeBartolo Dr. in North Jackson.

If you can’t make it to either event, you can email your resume to ramandeep.kaur@ttmtech.com.

You must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen to apply.