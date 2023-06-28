GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office have filed charges against the man accused of setting a house on fire in Girard a week ago.

Austin Dunmire was arraigned on two counts of felony aggravated arson Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court. His bond was set at $250,000.

Girard Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi said Dunmire was charged stemming from the state fire marshal’s office’s investigation into the June 21 fire on South Market Street.

Two adults and a few cats were there when the fire started on the outside rear of the home. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Dunmire is scheduled to be back in court tomorrow morning (Thursday) for a preliminary hearing.