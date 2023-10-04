HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Police are searching an area of Hubbard for two people who they believe robbed a gas station in the area.

Crews from Trumbull County said that police were called to a robbery at the Shell gas station on West Liberty Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

They said that a vehicle fled the gas station, stopped further down the road and the suspect took off on foot.

Our First News photographer on the scene said that police are searching an area on Myron Street near Pine Lakes Golf Club.

K-9 units, Ohio State Highway Patrol choppers, and multiple police units are searching the area.

Anna Marsick contributed to this report.