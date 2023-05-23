CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Strollo Architects of Youngstown is going to build a large expansion for Famer’s National Bank in Canfield.

The new building will include amenities you’d find in a New York City office but keeps with the traditional landscape of downtown Canfield.

The addition to the bank’s main office will include a 27,000-square-foot expansion. The first floor of the building will house a multimedia production room for marketing and content creation. It will also include a rooftop meeting area to include seating, picnic tables, a putting green and an outdoor kitchen.

The project will expand across Lisbon Street to the south of the existing offices and along the western edge of the Canfield on the Green. The building will feature a rounded, glass corner and will highlight a new second-floor boardroom.

Courtesy: Farmer’s National Bank

“We’ve had a rock solid history for more than 136 years. As the 9th CEO in Farmers history, I’m proud to continue that as we enter this next phase in the company’s growth,” said CEO Kevin Helmick.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2023 and should take 14 to 16 months to complete.