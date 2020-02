Police say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived to the scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Detectives are investigating after a man was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting at a South Side home.

Police were called about 8:20 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Hunter Avenue, where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he is still being treated for his wounds.

The incident is still under investigation.