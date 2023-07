BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged with strangling a woman was in court Thursday afternoon.

Adalberto Cintron was arraigned via video call. He is charged with felony strangulation and domestic violence.

Police say Cintron hit and strangled a woman inside an apartment on Southern Boulevard in Boardman. When police arrived, the victim was bleeding from the mouth and had visible bruises.

Cintron entered a not-guilty plea to the domestic violence charge.

He will be back in court next week.