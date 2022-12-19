NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested, pepperoni roll in hand, after reports that he was chasing employees at a local gas station.

According to a police report, police were dispatched to the Niles GetGo for reports of Gabriel Morris, 29, chasing employees around.

When police arrived, Morris was eating a pepperoni roll and was “very irate” that police were talking to him, according to the report.

The officers told Morris that he was under arrest, but Morris pulled away and hit an officer in the head with a clenched fist, the report stated. The officers pushed Morris to the ground and were able to take control and arrest him.

Morris was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Morris was in court Monday morning and pleaded guilty to the charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the court. The trespass charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced to a total fine of $750 and 120 days in jail.