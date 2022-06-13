YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man with eight open warrants, including two for domestic violence, was arrested Sunday after a woman told police he punched her.

Tyrell Howell, 26, of Bonnie Brae Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on two counts of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Howell was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Sunday after police were called to the 2700 block of Glenwood Avenue for a report of a fight with a gun.

There, a woman told police she went with her young son, to Howell’s home to get some things from him and that he punched her in the face and grabbed her.

The woman was able to free herself and went into another room with her son, reports said. Reports said Howell followed her in there and pointed a gun at both of them. They managed to get away and call police.

Reports said Howell was very uncooperative with police and would not allow his hands to be tested for gunshot residue. Police did a records check and found the warrants, including two for domestic violence and several for traffic charges.