WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A Wellsville man won a $20,000 scratch off prize at a local business, according to a press release by the Ohio Lottery.

Mark Kireta of Wellsville won the prize by playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Lucky.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kings Carryout, located at 300 Main Street in Wellsville.

After 28% percent in taxes, Kireta will receive $14,400.

The Ohio Lottery states that Lucky is a $10 scratch-off that has a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of Wednesday, April 26, there are three top prizes remaining in the game.

For more information on the game, visit the Ohio Lottery website.