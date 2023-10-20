YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty in August for being part of a ring shipping cocaine from Puerto Rico to Youngstown was sentenced earlier this week to 15 years in federal prison.

Jose Molina-Torres, no age given, received the sentence Tuesday from U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

Molina-Torres pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to the charge.

Molina-Torres was one of nine men indicted June 23, 2022, and charged with being part of a pipeline bringing cocaine from Puerto Rico to Youngstown.

The indictment in the case said Molina-Torres was also bringing cocaine from Puerto Rico to Orlando, Fla., to be sold there.

Molina-Torres had previously served a 70-month prison on a federal drug charge that was handed down in 2014 in the U.S. District Court of Puerto Rico, according to the indictment.

According to court records, seven of the nine defendants in the case have now pleaded guilty.