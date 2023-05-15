YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who avoided prison or jail time after pleading guilty to vandalizing a Smoky Hollow church has been arrested on a probation violation.

Caleb Vancampen, 22, of East Palestine, will have a probable cause hearing Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He will have a probation violation hearing on June 21.

A warrant was issued for Vancampen’s arrest on April 17 following a request by the Adult Parole Authority. He was taken into custody Friday, according to jail records.

Vancampen pleaded guilty Feb. 7, 2022, to the charge of vandalizing several statues, causing $20,000 in damage in February 2021, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

As part of his plea agreement, Vancampen was ordered to undergo extensive mental health counseling and treatment in lieu of jail or prison time.

Vancampen confessed to the vandalism after he was arrested.

Also as part of his sentence, Vancampen was ordered to make contributions to the church’s insurance deductible.

Before his case was bound over to common pleas court, a mental health evaluation found Vancampen incompetent to stand trial. He received mental health treatment and his competency was restored while the case was still in municipal court.

Court records do not indicate how Vancampen violated his probation.