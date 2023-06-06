YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who is serving a two and a half year prison sentence for shooting out the window of a woman’s car is asking for early release from prison for a third time.

Holly Hanni, the attorney for Robert Britton, 42, of Youngstown, filed the motion Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Local gas station hit with $4,500 gift card scam Local gas station hit with $4,500 gift card scam

Britton was sentenced to May 12, 2002, before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, on a charge of attempted felonious assault with a one-firearm specification.

He is accused of shooting at the window of a car early Aug. 27, 2021, on Wells Court, as the mother of his two children was driving. Although the back window of the car was shattered by a bullet, the woman was not injured.

Hanni said her client has a good record in prison and has been taking advantage of several educational and counseling opportunities while there.

She also included a note from a former employer who said that Britton was a good employee.

Prosecutors have yet to file a response but they opposed his two previous requests in November and March.

Judge D’Apolito denied both of those requests.