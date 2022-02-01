Man who says ‘he just wanted help’ given six months for assault on cop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool man who told a judge Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court he only “wanted help” before he was accused of assaulting a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office deputy will spend six months in jail.

The jail sentence is part of the three years probation Charles Lewis will serve on a fourth degree felony charge of assault which he pleaded to in connection with the Sept. 5 incident at the Sheetz gas station on U.S. Route 224 in Canfield Township.

The sentence was agreed upon between defense attorney Adam Hunt and Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich and upheld by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Rich said police were called to the Sheetz station by Lewis’s mother, who said her son had threatened to kill her. When deputies arrived, they were told Lewis was in a car at the gas pumps.

When a deputy walked over to the car to talk to Lewis, Rich said Lewis reached for a bat beside him. The deputy got his arm but Lewis kicked him in the chest. The deputy then used his stun weapon on Lewis and he was taken into custody, Rich said.

Lewis said he was sorry, but he added he had just lost his sister and was “having a bad day.” He said he never threatened to kill anyone.

“I just wanted some help,” Lewis said. “I wish they would’ve asked me if I needed help before saying I was under arrest. It was a rough day.”

Judge Krichbaum said Lewis should have been thinking about the deputy who came to the car.

“Think of the kind of day the cop was having who was just trying to do his job,” Judge Krichbaum said. “That’s the wrong move when you come before me. Too many people in society disrespect the police when they are called for help.”

Lewis was also given an additional 10 days in jail for contempt of court because Judge Krichbaum said he was dressed inappropriately. He was referring to Lewis’s t-shirt. Lewis apologized and said he thought what he was wearing was appropriate but the judge disagreed.