YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver in a crash that killed a former YSU football player is expected to be sentenced Monday.

Adrienne Washington pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to comply.

It’s all for the death of Darius Shackleford last year in February.

Police say Washington ran a red light, then slammed into Shackleford’s car.

Prosecutors want at least eight years in prison.

His sentencing is at 1:30 p.m.