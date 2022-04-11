VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of Arizona was arrested in Vienna Sunday evening.

41-year-old Anthony Garcia was booked into the Trumbull County jail Sunday night and is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Garcia was taken into custody at a gas station on Youngstown Kingsville Road.

According to a police report, a Vienna officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description given by another officer of someone with a warrant.

When Garcia gave police his name, officers say they confirmed he had a warrant.

Police say the warrant was in connection with a probation violation of an aggravated assault case.