(WKBN) – A man from Liberty Township is due in Mahoning County court early next week after being arrested by agents with the valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

Deshawn Hayden is now in the Mahoning County Jail. He was nabbed Wednesday on a charge of promoting prostitution.

Authorities say his arrest was not connected with last weekend’s sting. This was a separate incident.

He’s expected to appear in court Monday.