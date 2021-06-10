Man wanted in April shooting in custody in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged in an April shooting that wounded a man in the leg is now in custody.

Jerome Williams, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder after he was picked up by police in the Franklin County Jail.

He has been wanted since a warrant was issued for his arrest April 29.

Williams is wanted for a shooting that wounded a man April 24. Reports do not say where the man was wounded, only that officers were called about 7:05 a.m. April 24 to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Reports also said police found a van in the 100 block of Gypsy Lane they believe was involved in the crime. There was a bullet hole in the van and blood on the streets, reports said.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.