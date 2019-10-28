Man wanted for Sharon murder last spring expected to be sent back to PA

Eddie Robinson and his girlfriend, Alexis Holmes, are charged in the shooting death of Khalil Hopson during a drug-related robbery

by: Gerry Ricciutti

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Sharon last spring could soon be heading back to Pennsylvania.

Eddie Robinson appeared in court in Lisbon Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to two years on drug charges but authorities in Sharon said he was also the triggerman in the May shooting death of Khalil Hopson during a drug-related robbery.

Police said he and his girlfriend, Alexis Holmes, planned to rob the 24-year-old.

Holmes is also charged in the homicide.

The pair were arrested at an Austintown hotel in June.

In court, Judge Tim McNicol approved Robinson’s extradition.

