YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for his role in a November shooting death at a South Side home is now in custody.

Timothy Underwood, 29, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of complicity to murder and burglary. He was booked in late Wednesday morning.

Warrants were issued Tuesday in municipal court for Underwood’s arrest. He was picked up Wednesday on Dupont Street on the North Side by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Underwood is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Underwood is wanted for his role in the shooting death of Marquese Lewis, 27, who was found shot to death about 2 p.m. Nov. 20 inside a home on Plum Street.

Police said Lewis had no connection to the home, and he did not know anyone who lived there.

Lewis was found after the woman who lives in the home returned and found her home ransacked and Lewis’ body in a bedroom.

She called 911 in tears and said in broken English that a man she did not know was in her home, and the house was destroyed.

The call taker then called a translation service, and a Spanish-speaking translator with prompting from the call taker asked the woman what happened.

Through the translator, the woman said a man was in her room on the floor with a cushion covering his face, and the back window was “destroyed.” She did not know if the man was alive or dead. The woman found the man after she returned home and he had a large amount of blood around his head.

Her son came home a few moments later and said, “Somebody’s in her room. We need the police.”

Detective Sgt. Robert Gentile, the lead investigator on the case, said he could not go into much detail, but he did say Underwood’s arrest came after evidence that was collected at the crime scene was analyzed by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

The investigation into Lewis’ death is ongoing, Gentile said.

With Underwood’s arrest, detectives have now made an arrest in or cleared 13 of the city’s 31 homicides in 2021. Two of those arrests came this year.

Police also made an arrest or cleared 13 of the city’s 28 homicides in 2020.