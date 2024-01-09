YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have a suspect in a shooting early New Year’s Day that wounded a man on the East Side.

Police are looking for Allen Torres, 27, who is wanted on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

A warrant for Torres was issued Friday.

He is accused of shooting a man at a bar in the 2100 block of Hubbard Road.

Detective Sgt. George Anderson, lead investigator on the case, said investigators are still not sure why Torres shot the victim.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts can call detectives at 330-742-8911 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.