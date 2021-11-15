Man wanted for firing shots downtown Youngstown arrested in Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for firing shots at a vehicle downtown this summer damaging several cars and businesses was arrested Monday.

Romero Davis, 24, was picked up Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force after he was found sleeping in a closet in an apartment on South Street SE in Warren.

A marshal’s spokesman said Davis also had a gun with him when he was found.

Detectives have been looking for Davis since warrants for two counts of felonious assault were filed against him Oct. 7 in municipal court.

Friday, police turned to the public and asked for help in finding him. Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, the lead investigator on the case, said police received tips after putting out information Davis was wanted.

Davis was wanted after several shots were fired about 1 a.m. Aug. 21 downtown outside a bar in the 100 block of West Commerce Street.

Cox said Davis got into an argument outside the bar with two men, and the two men got in a car and tried to drive away.

Davis fired several shots at the car as it drove away, reports said. Cox does not believe anyone was injured, but they do not know who the men in the car were.

Several businesses and cars were damaged by bullets.

Several weeks later, Cox posted a video of the shooting to the department’s Facebook page and also asked local media to show the video. Cox said he got several responses from people identifying Davis. Warrants were filed Oct. 7 in municipal court.

Court records show Davis was sentenced in January of 2018 after pleading guilty to separate charges of felonious assault in both 2016 and 2017. He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 208 days served in the Mahoning County jail while awaiting the outcome of both cases.