LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning.

Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran.

An officer ended up using a stun gun to detain Zeoli.

Capt. Ray Buhala said officers noticed a large bulge in his sweatshirt and found suspected drugs including 400 to 500 pills believed to be ecstasy on him.

Police say he also had an active warrant for an attempted murder charge out of Troy, New York.

Buhala said Liberty Police are working with the Troy Police Department to help with the investigation into that crime in any way they can.