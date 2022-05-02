LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from the Netherlands is taking his second trip around the world, and no, it’s not his second birthday. He’s actually walking around the world and it landed him in Lisbon.

Tom Boerman’s goal is to walk all seven continents. He got to the U.S. a few weeks ago in Delaware and is going west from there.

He landed in Lisbon Monday and is heading to Canton on Tuesday. The 35-year-old walks about 30 miles a day.

Boreman is walking to raise money to rebuild four schools in Nepal destroyed by earthquakes. He sold his home and car to finance the trip.

Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson sent pictures after meeting him on North Country Trail in the village. Boerman told him that Americans have been very generous.