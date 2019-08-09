Man volunteers to clean up graffiti on Niles playground at no charge

The playground equipment at Stevens Park sat covered in vulgar graffiti for a week until the owner of a pressure washing business stepped in

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Most of Stevens Park in Niles is cleaned up after kids vandalized it. Playground equipment sat covered in spray paint for a week until a Trumbull County business owner stepped in.

No parent wants to take their young child to a park with vulgar pictures and words spray-painted everywhere.

Jay Davis, who owns a pressure washing business and is the father of a 2-year-old, knew he had to help.

“I told them I knew how to help the situation,” he said.

Davis said when he saw our story about the park vandals, he wanted to help — for free.

“I knew I could help, so I just put a call in to see what I could do and what steps I need to take to do that.”

He said after insurance information was exchanged, he was able to get to work.

Davis said the markings on the kids’ playground included profanity and inappropriate drawings.

“Sex education course for kids, basically, through the slides. It was pretty graphic.”

Davis said he spent about four to five hours to finish the job. Afterward, he sprayed it down and cleaned it. You can hardly tell it was there.

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said it looks beautiful.

“It really turned out good and it was a great gesture for the City of Niles.”

Davis said his young son noticed it was all cleaned up.

“We came up here today and he’s 2, and he says, ‘Thank you, Daddy. All clean!'”

Mientkiewicz said he welcomes people who want to help out the parks.

“Anyone who wants to come in and organize a clean up with myself and the park director. We’re open for that.”

There’s still a little bit of graffiti on the bathrooms at the park and a small building next to it. Mientkiewicz said they plan on covering it up with some anti-graffiti paint.

Valley Communications said it’s putting up a couple of new cameras to add to the ones already at Stevens Park. They should be ready by the end of the day Friday.