Man under investigation for calling Youngstown 911 over 200 times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a city man is under investigation for calling Youngstown 911 over 200 times in a five-day period.

A report filed about 12:35 p.m. Monday said a detective has been assigned to investigate after a 41-year-old man had called 911 a “staggering” 212 times between Dec. 16 and Monday.

The man often tells call-takers he drinks heavily, smokes heavily and carries a .45-caliber handgun with him wherever he goes.

Police were able to get call records from his cellphone provider, reports said.

The man calls police with a litany of complaints and once said his mother was being raped in Boardman.

Often he gives two North Side addresses but when officers show up he is never there, reports said.

