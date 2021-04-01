Man tries to pass $100 in ‘movie money’ at Mesopotamia store

Police say to keep an eye out for fake bills

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies in Trumbull County are investigating after someone tried to use fake money to make a purchase.

A man tried to use the bills to buy two packs of cigarettes at the End of the Commons General Store in Mesopotamia.

“The clerk, being cautious, thought that it was kind of strange. Why would somebody use a $100 bill to buy two packs of cigarettes? They used the counterfeit marker that identifies counterfeit money, and they learned this was in fact counterfeit money,” said Det. Sgt. Mike Yannucci.

A closer look at the bill and you can see it says, “this note is not legal, it is to be used for motion pictures.”

“Anybody with access to the internet can purchase fake money,” Yannucci said.



Store employees reported the fake bill to the sheriff’s office Wednesday. They even took down the man’s information.

“We’ve actually had some fake $20s of the last several months, so we’ve been watching it a lot closer,” Yannucci said.



Investigators say they’ll be following up with the man. Yannucci urges people dealing with cash transactions to keep an eye out for fake bills.

“Anybody who’s accepting cash as part of a transaction, whether it be a clerk at a store or somebody selling items personally, be aware of what somebody’s giving you because this fake money does look real at face value,” he said.