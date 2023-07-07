NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Deputies in Trumbull County filed a report after a man in Newton Falls said he thinks someone tried to move into his shed.

Deputies were called Wednesday to a house on the 4000 block of Bates Street after the owner discovered that someone tried to have the electricity put in their name at the house.

The owner does not live there but was at the house on Wednesday to mow the lawn when he discovered that the power had been shut off. A call to the electric company revealed that suspicious activity was noted on the account when someone tried to have service there altered.

The owner found a garbage bag full of clothes and other personal items in his back shed, which was unlocked, and a bag with several prescriptions in the names of three different people.

Deputies were able to get the name of a possible suspect from the electric company, which matched the name on one of the prescription bottles.

Deputies collected the prescription bottles, and the owner put the rest of the belongings by the side of the road.

The owner was told to contact the sheriff’s office if he notices any further suspicious activity.