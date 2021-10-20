Man tased then charged following arrest in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police say a man was tased and arrested Tuesday night after running from officers.

Reports say that Terence Hall, 35, was pulled over just before 11 p.m. in the Mercedes Benz he was driving after he almost hit a police cruiser on Terrace Drive. Officers say that Hall didn’t yield for a parked car on the street and almost hit the cruiser head on.

Officers stopped Hall in the parking lot of the Erie Street apartments. They say he got out of the car and refused commands from officers for him to get back inside the vehicle. They say Hall then took off on foot and ran inside an apartment and locked the door.

Police say that they kicked down the door and discharged their taser after Hall approached them in an aggressive manner.

Police then arrested Hall and charged him with failure to comply, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. Hall was cited for multiple traffic violations.

Hall is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.