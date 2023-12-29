WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The third suspect to face capital murder charges in connection with the death of a Warren teenager accepted a plea deal Friday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to avoid the death penalty.

Zackary Gurd pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence in the January 19 fire on Nevada Avenue NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

“First and foremost, are you waiving your right to a jury? Do you understand that?” Judge Cynthia Rice asked Gurd.

“Yes, ma’am,” Gurd said.

Co-defendants Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were also charged in the case. As part of Gurd’s plea, he has agreed to testify against them.

Authorities have said the incident started with a dispute over property between one of the suspect’s family and some of those in the house that night.

“In the middle of the night, they went there with a purpose to steal items from the house. They kicked in the door,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Investigators say security cameras inside the home captured the three suspects, including Gurd, carrying a gasoline can inside where prosecutors told the judge they took a “Play Station” console and a flat-screen TV before starting the blaze and leaving.

“During the fire that consumed the house, the victim died and two other individuals were in the house were able to escape by jumping out a second-floor window,” Becker said.

Gurd was eventually caught weeks after the fire by U.S. Marshals in Virginia.

Gurd is expected to be sentenced next spring after the cases against Daviduk and Zarlingo are resolved. He is facing at least 40 years to life in prison.