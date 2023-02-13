ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after an argument led to a shooting in Rogers.

Officers responded to Mill Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported a shooting, according to a press release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release says deputies found the 50-year-old victim had already been transported by EMS.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said the victim is in critical condition and they have a person of interest in connection to the crime.

Witnesses on the scene said there was an argument going on between the victim and suspect, beginning on Farr Street, according to the release. Deputies have the video.

Police are still investigating the shooting.