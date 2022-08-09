WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court died at the hospital.

Maj. Dan Mason with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said he was notified Tuesday morning that Colton McClure passed away.

Mason said Dr. Phillip Malvasi advised jail staff to send McClure to Trumbull Regional Medical Center Sunday because he had become increasingly sleepy throughout the day.

According to court records, McClure was released from jail custody to the hospital on Monday.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, correctional officers found “numerous drug paraphernalia items” in a wallet in McClure’s underwear when he was brought to jail.

Investigators hope an autopsy will show McClure’s cause of death.