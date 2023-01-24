TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday afternoon suspected of stealing gavels and more from a local judge, according to a police report.

Ademilson Smith, 40, is charged with six misdemeanors including receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, resisting arrest, criminal damages, obstruction of business and trespassing.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Niles police contacted Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice of the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Niles police told Judge Rice they had arrested Smith with her things in his possession, according to a report.

According to the report, Judge Rice was missing two wooden gavels and a brass Lady Liberty statue from the bookcase in her chambers. The approximate value given for these items was $100 each, according to the report.

Sheriff’s deputies checked the visitor logs of the courthouse and noticed Smith had signed in just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The sign-in indicated Smith was going to another court, according to the report.

Reports say cameras show Smith entered the courthouse around 8:15 a.m., signed in and proceeded to the second floor. Then, Smith entered the courtroom and the judge’s chambers. He later exits the courthouse through the front door, according to the cameras.

According to a report, Niles officers found Smith smashing windows near a business. When officers arrested Smith, they found the items belonging to Judge Rice.

All the videos and photos of the stolen items have been put into evidence.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday in Niles Municipal Court. His bond was set at $100,000.

Smith’s pretrial is set for Feb. 8.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.