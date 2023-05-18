WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man is in jail Thursday morning after police say he stole a dishwasher, according to a report.

Weathersfield police reported to the 3000 block of Judyth Street Wednesday evening for a report of appliances being removed from a trailer there, according to the report.

The trailer was unoccupied, but the trailer was owned by a park, according to the manager. The trailer door was not secured.

Footage shows a red Lincoln parked between two trailers and someone removing the dishwasher, according to the report.

The manager reportedly tracked the car to a residence, where a suspect denied taking the dishwasher, according to the report.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing William Drummond, 37, and another man take the dishwasher from the trailer and put it in his car, according to the report.

Police went to the suspect’s home and asked where his car was. The car was parked at another location, according to the report.

Due to witnesses coming forward with video, police arrested Drummond on the charges of breaking and entering and obstructing official business.

The manager said more appliances than just a dishwasher had been stolen from multiple trailers. Police asked her to take records of what had been stolen.

Police tracked down the car to a local church. Reports did not say if any appliances were found in the vehicle.

Later, Drummond told police that he was driving by a trailer when a man asked him to help load a dishwasher. Drummond says he decided to help by loading the dishwasher into his own car, according to the report.

Drummond told police that he then drove the car to a church and left it there, the report stated.

On Thursday, Drummond’s bond was set at $50,000. He is set to be in court Wednesday in Niles.