Man suspected in Niles garage break-ins arrested

Police say a woman caught him trying to walk away with her moped

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man suspected in a number of recent garage break-ins in Niles is in jail.

William Peterson is in the Trumbull County Jail held on $100,000 bond on charges of breaking and entering and menacing.

Police say a woman caught him trying to walk away with her moped in an ally behind North Cedar Avenue just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

“I said wait a minute, who the hell are you and what are you doing? He was like ‘man, my moped broke down.’ And I was like, no, that’s my moped. Did you just break into my garage? As soon as I said that, he started charging me, so I backed up and I laid on the horn,” the victim said.

Officers took Peterson into custody shortly after in his driveway just a few blocks away.

Officer: “You’re all sweaty, you match the description, you’ve been breaking into a bunch of places tonight.

Peterson: “No, I haven’t.

Officer: “Yes, you have.”

Justin Geary lives nearby. He is relieved the suspect was caught.

“I’m glad they caught the guy, finally. That’s a good thing,” he said.

Police have been investigating several garage break-ins in the surrounding neighborhoods. They say things like tools, antique toys, and a dirt bike have been reported missing.

“We are investigating, trying to locate the property. Important thing is when you have things like that, tools, it’s important to keep track, not only what kind they were, but if you can serial number because occasionally we do find them,” said Capt. John Marshall.

Just last week, Peterson’s girlfriend Teena Ward was arrested on a receiving stolen property charge.

Ward pleaded not guilty and is out on bond but is accused of selling items stolen from a garage to a local store. She gave police permission to search the couple’s home Thursday.

“We suspect that probably a lot of this stolen property has been sold or disposed of, but if we’re lucky, we’ll end up turning up some,” Marshall said.