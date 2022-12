SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Sharon Thursday.

According to his obituary, Donald Sebastian died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was hit by a vehicle on his way to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon.

First News reached out to Sharon police for more information but have not received a response.

First News is still investigating. Check back here for updates on this developing story.