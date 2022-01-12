Man stabbed at Youngstown bus station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have a suspect after a man was stabbed Tuesday morning at a downtown bus station.

Reports said the 23-year-old Boardman man told police he was with his girlfriend at the 340 W. Federal St. bus station about 11:15 a.m. when the father of his girlfriend’s child approached him and demanded they fight.

The victim squared up to fight, but the suspect pulled out a butcher knife, stabbed him in the arm then ran north up Fifth Avenue, reports said.

Police searched for the man but could not find him.

Reports noted there was a large amount of blood on the sidewalk and the man’s arm was covered in blood. He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

