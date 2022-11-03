YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice Wednesday evening at a South Side home.

Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue.

Reports said police had been called to the home earlier that day for a fight between the man and another woman and the man was stabbed in the shoulder and sternum during an argument.

Reports said the woman was arrested but no charges have been filed in municipal court as of yet and booking records from the Mahoning County jail show the woman was not booked into the jail.

The man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.