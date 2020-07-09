Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man shows support for Newton Falls becoming sanctuary city for statues

Local News

City manager David Lynch announced Newton Falls would become a place of refuge for unwanted statues of historic U.S. figures

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is standing up for history in Newton Falls, hoping rejected statues from around the country will find refuge there.

Ed Carr stood in front of a newly-relocated statue at Liberty Park Thursday with a sign that read, “Take a stand for history, save our statues.”

There’s been a lot of buzz in the community after city manager David Lynch declared Newton Falls a sanctuary city for unwanted statues of historic U.S. figures.

Carr showed his support for that decision but Wednesday, one woman displayed the opposite opinion with a sign of her own.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com